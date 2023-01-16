We are back with the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup. Today's list includes interesting messages from some former world champions. Additionally, Vince McMahon's actions while Triple H faced a major health scare were dubbed a "punishment" by a veteran.

Lastly, an interview with a young RAW Superstar revealed why he had to face backstage heat. Here, we look at the biggest stories that have dominated the WWE headlines over the last weekend. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Vince McMahon seemingly fired Road Dogg to punish Triple H, says Vince Russo

Stephanie McMahon took a leave of absence from WWE.

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon did a few things to punish Triple H while battling a severe health scare. The Game had to undergo cardiac surgery and stepped away from his role as the head of NXT. Vince McMahon took over the brand and released several notable names working backstage, including Road Dogg.

Russo spoke about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws and said Vince McMahon allegedly did it to "punish" his son-in-law. He also highlighted Stephanie McMahon's decision to step away from the business to illustrate that point further. Russo was quoted as saying:

"So bro, when your son-in-law [Triple H] is on his deathbed, Vince McMahon takes over NXT, fires everybody Triple H hired, and does a whitewash of everything. Bro, you do that while your son-in-law is on his deathbed. Bro, to me, that was the punishment. Remember Chris? Shortly thereafter, what did Stephanie do? Personal issues, 'I'm going to take some time off to be with my family.' So all of that happened before Vince's shenanigans," said Vince Russo. (0:40 - 1:30)

Road Dogg and Triple H are long-term friends. After taking over as Chief Content Officer, The Game rehired the veteran and appointed Road Dogg as the head of WWE live events.

#2 Seth Rollins reveals interesting plans for WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins tweeted about main eventing WrestleMania this year.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently teased his goal for WrestleMania this year. Fans have long awaited for The Architect to feud with Roman Reigns again. However, the two have not crossed paths since their title match at Royal Rumble last year.

He recently took to Twitter to say that he feels like "main-eventing WrestleMania this year." Since Roman Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Rollins' plans for main-event WrestleMania 39 will inevitably bring him in front of the Tribal Chief.

For now, The Architect is occupied in a feud with Austin Theory. The two are expected to lock horns for the United States Championship at Royal Rumble later this month.

#3 Drew McIntyre sends a message after replacing AJ Styles in The O.C. at WWE live event

Drew McIntyre replaced AJ Styles at a recent WWE live event when The O.C. locked horns with The Imperium. The Phenomenal One is currently out of action due to injury. In his place, The Scottish Warrior joined forces with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to defeat The Imperium.

Following the show, McIntyre took to Twitter to share a picture of everyone throwing up the "Two Sweet" signs with Gallows and Anderson. The tweet read, "Throw 'em up for Uncle Al." Styles is currently recovering from a broken ankle. Although the popular babyface does not have to undergo surgery, it will be a while before he returns on WWE RAW.

#4 Reason why Dominik faced backstage heat in WWE

#4 Reason why Dominik faced backstage heat in WWE

Dominik Mysterio recently revealed that he faced backstage heat in WWE. In a recent interview with Keepin' It 100, the RAW Superstar was asked if he was ever scolded backstage. While he denied being on the receiving end of an earful, Dominik admitted that he had a reputation for missing flights which made him look unfavorable.

[Have you been scolded yet at a show?] Umm, I don't think so, but they have gotten on me because I've gotten a reputation of missing some flights," said Dominik. [19:36 - 19:47]

The young star is currently involved in a romantic storyline with Rhea Ripley. Together, the couple has drawn more eyes to Judgment Day, which is slowly trying to turn into the biggest heel faction of the red brand.

#5 Dominik shares the truth about his real-life relationship with Triple H and Vince McMahon

Dominik Mysterio was part of WWE long before he became a full-fledged superstar. He would accompany his dad Rey Mysterio to shows which allowed him to develop a relationship with others backstage. During a recent interview, he spoke about his bond with Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Dominik said he has a professional relationship with both but noted how it's different for him given the history that dates back to his childhood.

"I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, and stuff like that. But I don't know. I think it's a little different for me since I've kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old," said Dominik. [19:05 - 19:36]

Dominik and Rhea Ripley have spent the last couple of holidays attacking Rey Mysterio. The latter recently stated that he doesn't want to be provoked by his son's actions. Instead, the masked legend has decided to focus entirely on Royal Rumble.

