WWE News Roundup: Superstar quit after Vince McMahon broke his promise of a title win, Triple H refused a match with former champion, Top name mocks Austin Theory

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories from the world of WWE. With Royal Rumble just days away, the buzz is high for the company's next big event. We will take a look at one of the best Royal Rumble participants in history revealing his inspiration.

Apart from that, this article will also take a look at how Triple H did not want to work with a former champion but had to do it because of Vince McMahon. A former WWE Champion had a message for upcoming superstar Austin Theory which we will address in this article as well.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some interesting news and stories that have been making waves off late:

#5 Triple H did not want to face Eugene at WWE Summerslam

Former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore aka Eugene revealed that Triple H had initially refused to have a match against him at SummerSlam 2004. However, Vince McMahon was adamant about the match and it finally happened.

Speaking to Rene Dupree on his podcast, Dinsmore spoke about his time in the company and how his match against Triple H came about at SummerSlam. Even though The Game felt the match did not need to happen at a show as big as SummerSlam.

“Someone had said, I don’t know if this is true, he (Triple H) didn’t feel like Eugene was the right guy he probably should have wrestled at SummerSlam. But Vince was like, ‘No, this is the blow-off, we need a pinnacle here.’ I don’t know, but Triple H definitely had fun with it because all of a sudden he’s got a guy who can work a different character,'' said Dinsmore

The match was won by Triple H, who again beat Eugene a few weeks later on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

