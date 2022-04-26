WWE News Roundup: Vince McMahon did not want top name to win Royal Rumble and become world champion; details on Randy Orton spitting on Hall of Famer

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories featuring big names like Randy Orton, Mick Foley and Vince McMahon.

Randy Orton has become one of the biggest legends in WWE today. Not only is he a 14-time World Champion, but is also considered a locker room leader. There was a time when Orton was one of the most unpopular superstars backstage due to his antics. That has changed today and he commands a great deal of respect.

3) Mick Foley gives details of Randy Orton spitting on him

Speaking on Throwing Down with Renee & Meisha, WWE icon Mick Foley talked about his segment with Randy Orton where he was spat on. Foley was involved in a bitter feud with Evolution during that time and had to have a segment where Orton would spit on him.

Foley revealed that The Viper was initially very hesitant to go through with it. The Hardcore Legend had to convince Orton to spit on him instead of just pretending to spit. He went on to admit that Orton did a great job in that segment:

''When it came time to do it, you would have never guessed that he was hesitating on that. He just dug it down deep. He launched that loogie and it was hanging all over me and it was awful, but it was exactly what we needed.''

2) Vince McMahon rejected idea for Mick Foley to win the Royal Rumble and become World Champion

Mick Foley also revealed his idea of winning the Royal Rumble match in 2004 and becoming the unified world champion, which was rejected by Vince McMahon.

He said that he wanted to win the Royal Rumble in 2004 and challenge both world champions of RAW and SmackDown at WrestleMania.

“I said, ‘I’d like to enter the Rumble and win it, and because I’m technically not a SmackDown or a RAW guy, I would like to challenge both champions to a three-way match, win that at ‘Mania, and become the Undisputed Champion.’ And without even blinking, Vince just replies, ‘I have no interest whatsoever in doing that,'' said Foley.

Eventually, it was Chris Benoit who won the 2004 Royal Rumble match. He went on to face Triple H and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 20. He won the World Heavyweight Championship and closed the show in an embrace with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero.

1) Omos calls former WWE Champion AJ Styles his elder brother

RAW Superstar Omos may have betrayed AJ Styles on screen, but backstage the two men are still very close.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Omos spoke about his equation with AJ Styles. He said that the former WWE Champion is a blessing for him and always gives him the right advice:

''He has become my big brother. I can talk to him about anything. We have long talks and even [with] us being separated now, I ask for his feedback on everything because I truly have reverence for him."

Omos also discussed the possibility of having a long-term feud with AJ Styles in the future. He said that a program with his mentor will be very emotional for him as he has a lot of love and respect for Styles.

