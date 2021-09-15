WWE News Roundup: Why Brock Lesnar trained with new superstar, Paul Heyman’s Survivor Series dream team, Big E’s touching nod to Brodie Lee (15th September 2021)

WWE has had quite an interesting week so far, and there are a few exciting updates. We came to know about Brock Lesnar’s equation with a newly recruited superstar in the wake of recent backstage rumors. We also saw Big E win the WWE Championship and share a beautiful message involving Brodie Lee.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have ruled the headlines over the last few days. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Paul Heyman takes credit for the real-life interaction between Brock Lesnar and newly recruited WWE Superstar Gable Steveson

Roman Reigns’ ‘Chief Counsel’ Paul Heyman recently revealed exciting details about Brock Lesnar’s real-life relationship with Gable Steveson. He took credit for all of the 21-year-old’s right business decisions, including his Olympic Gold Medal. Heyman said he had arranged for Steveson to train with Lesnar at the University of Minnesota.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with TMZ, Paul Heyman discussed his role in Gable Steveson’s success:

"I am personally responsible for all of Gable Stevenson's right business decisions in his life and his gold medal and his Hodge trophy and his NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight championship. I had everything with Gable Steveson winning the Olympic gold medal. I arranged for Gable Steveson to train with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota, which helped Gable Steveson win the NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight championship. Then he used my strategy to win the gold medal in the Olympics,” said Paul Heyman.

Wow this hasn't happened for 19 years even since Heyman turned on Brock for having Big Show beat him in 2002. https://t.co/FoucRBPRc2

As per the latest backstage reports, WWE is planning a feud between Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson in the near future. It’s being speculated that this feud will end with The Beast Incarnate ‘passing the torch’ in a big match at WrestleMania.

It is important to note that Lesnar recently returned to the company and is currently targeting Roman Reigns. Last week, he almost ended up hitting Heyman with an F5 before The Tribal Chief’s timely interference.

