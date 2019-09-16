WWE News: Rowan picks up the win at Clash of Champions with the help of former SmackDown Tag Team Champion

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 504 // 16 Sep 2019, 08:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Bludgeon Brothers

The only non-title match scheduled for WWE Clash of Champions involved Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan in a No Disqualification match. Reigns and Rowan put up a classic brawl, fighting all over the ringside and hitting each other with whatever they can. However, the match turned in Rowan's favor due to interference from his old friend, the returning Luke Harper.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions took down The Big Dog allowing Rowan to pick up the win.

The attacks on Roman Reigns

For weeks, Roman Reigns have been seeking retribution for the malicious backstage attacks on him. There were accusations on the likes of Samoa Joe, Buddy Murphy, Daniel Bryan but ultimately, it was Erick Rowan, who revealed himself to be behind all those insinuations.

Not only Reigns, Rowan broke free from the clutches of his friend Daniel Bryan by putting him out with an Ironclaw.

The WWE Universe were pretty invested in this build-up for the clash between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan and that lead to the match being the second last bout on the card at Clash of Champions.

Harper and Rowan

Last year at WWE SummerSlam, The Bludgeon Brothers, Rowan and Harper, lost their SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The New Day. Since then, the team disbanded as Rowan got sidelined with an injury. However, when Rowan returned to in-ring action, Luke Harper was on a hiatus to recuperate from an injury.

In the mean time, Rowan sided himself with Daniel Bryan and went on to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship but the fans always wanted him to reunite with Harper.

Their prayers got answered at WWE Clash of Champions, when Harper returned to align himself with Rowan and dethrone Roman Reigns.

So it is official, that The Bludgeon Brothers are back and every Superstar on the WWE roster must be prepared to face their wrath.