WWE News: Ruby Riott provides update on her in-ring future after injury

Ruby Riott is on course to return at the start of next year

Speaking on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Ruby Riott has revealed that she is hoping to make her in-ring WWE return in early 2020 after undergoing surgeries on both of her shoulders.

The former Riott Squad leader had surgery on her right shoulder in May 2019, while she announced in August that she also underwent the same procedure on her left shoulder.

“They [doctors] said I’m on a good track for recovery. Some time, hopefully early in 2020, but they haven’t given me an exact return date. I’m just hoping the sooner, the better, honestly. It’s been such a hard road. Physically, obviously, I lost a lot of muscle in my shoulders and in my arms and everything. I guess I never realised how much I used my arms until I was without one and then both of them!”

Riott added that she has found it difficult to find things to do in her time away from WWE, especially as she used to work another job prior to joining WWE when she was not wrestling on the independent scene.

Ruby Riott’s WWE career in 2019

The year began with Ruby Riott competing in the 2019 Royal Rumble, where she entered at #21 and eliminated Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae and Alicia Fox before being eliminated by Bayley after 13 minutes.

She went on to challenge Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship in one-on-one matches at Elimination Chamber and on RAW in February 2019, while she played a role in the build-up to the first women’s WrestleMania main event by feuding with Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the weeks leading up to the show.

Riott’s last televised WWE match came in April when she lost against Dana Brooke on an episode of Main Event. She went on to compete in matches on the European tour in May before it was announced that she required surgery.

