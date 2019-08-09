WWE News: Rumor killer on Fite TV's potential aquisition

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

What's the story?

A couple of hours ago, it was reported that WWE was in talks to purchase FITE TV, an online platform dedicated to streaming combat sports. No, it looks like that's not in the cards.

In case you didn't know...

While FITE TV airs all sorts of combat sports, from MMA to kickboxing to regular old boxing, it has also showcased quite a bit of pro wrestling. AEW, for example, has used the service to broadcast their recent events, like Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest to audiences outside of the U.S. The company used B/R Live for stateside distribution.

However, earlier today, a rumor popped up via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was interested in purchasing the platform.

The heart of the matter

FITE TV took to Twitter to put the kibosh on that one, and right quick.

No worries, FITE is here to stay! :)... and no, we are not in M&A discussions with WWE — FITE (@FiteTV) August 9, 2019

So, the official stance of FITE TV themselves is "no, that's not happening.

What's next?

Well, business as usual, it would seem. However, are they being completely truthful? After all, as Twitter user MyNameIsMike (@myopinionsright) pointed out:

Food for thought... literally every merger/acquisition I’ve ever been a part of in my career all parties involved denied anything was going on until the deal was closed. — MyNameIsMike (@myopinionsright) August 9, 2019

And, he's not wrong. Stock prices can rise or tank because of merger rumors, and denying rumors like that is the best way to control the conversation on the matter. After all, "no comment" or "neither confirming nor denying" rumors does nothing to do that.

Advertisement

If it really does turn out to be true, it could be a huge blow to AEW in terms of reaching an international audience, as they would, theoretically, have to find a new partner in that arena. Especially with their next event, All Out, coming up at the end of the month.

As we mentioned, AEW currently has a deal in place with B/R Live - a company owned by Time Warner, who also own the network of their upcoming weekly live (and as of yet unnamed) TV show - for U.S. streaming of their events.

We'll post more information as we know it. Stay right here at Sportskeeda for more news.