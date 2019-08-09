WWE Rumors: Company in talks to buy FITE TV

Another game-changing deal in the works?

What's the story?

According to recent reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (H/T: WrestlingInc), WWE is in talks to buy the streaming platform, FITE TV.

In case you didn't know...

FITE TV is a streaming platform that primarily streams live events from combat sports such as boxing, kickboxing, MMA and pro wrestling. Some of the wrestling promotions that showcase their live events on FITE TV includes the likes of AEW, NJPW, Impact Wrestling, and several other independent wrestling promotions.

AEW has streamed Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen on FITE TV for their international fan base. AEW's official streaming platform in the United States is B/R Live, which is owned by Warner Media. AEW's TV partner, TNT is also part of the Warner family.

For the sake of context, WWE distributes their TV programming, live events and network specials on the WWE Network and boasts 1.636 million total subscribers as per recent reports. Launched in 2014, it has certainly changed the way WWE does business.

The heart of the matter

WWE's move to buy FITE TV could prove to be a game-changer as it would certainly add to their growing WWE Network subscription numbers. As of now, it's been reported that more meetings are scheduled to take place. But it's unclear as to how far the talks have progressed.

On the other hand, it's unknown how this would affect the other promotions that use FITE TV as their main distribution outlet.

What's next?

WWE's move to acquire the streaming platform is a testament to their resources. This harkens back to the days when Vince McMahon started buying out wrestling promotions and became a leader in the industry. If this acquisition goes through, it will have a huge impact on how other wrestling promotions distribute their content.