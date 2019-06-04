WWE News: Rumor killer on the line that Jon Moxley refused to say about Roman Reigns

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.55K // 04 Jun 2019, 23:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley was uncomfortable mentioning Roman Reigns' illness in promos

What's the story?

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, said on ‘Talk Is Jericho’ that he once refused to say a line about Roman Reigns’ leukemia during his time in WWE, claiming that it was so bad that he did not even want to repeat it on Chris Jericho's podcast.

The apparent contents of the promo began to circulate around social media, but Chris Jericho has now taken to Twitter to clarify that the quote that has gotten people talking is not the same as what Moxley refused to say.

In case you didn't know…

Since making his AEW debut at Double or Nothing on May 25, Jon Moxley has been in the news on a daily basis following comments that he made about WWE during conversations with Chris Jericho and PW Torch’s Wade Keller.

One of the most notable moments from the podcast with Jericho came when Moxley spoke of his regret at mocking Roman Reigns’ leukemia in a promo on Raw in November 2018.

Later in the podcast, Moxley went on to mention that Vince McMahon tried to convince him to say another line about Reigns the following week, but the former Shield member refused.

“It is the worst line. I’m not going to say it on air, I’ll tell you [Jericho] after we’re done, but I’m not even going to say it on air – that’s how bad it was. It would have been a thing where somebody would’ve had to get fired.”

The heart of the matter

A Reddit user claimed that Chris Jericho told people backstage at Double or Nothing that Jon Moxley refused to cut the following promo about Roman Reigns’ leukemia:

“I don’t know who’s more of a dead man walking, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. Only difference I’m gonna kill Seth, and God is gonna kill Roman.”

After the quote spread around social media, Jericho took to Twitter to dismiss it as a “total lie”.

Advertisement

What's next?

Jon Moxley said during the second part of his interview with Wade Keller that he now plans to only discuss the positive direction that his future is going in with NJPW and AEW, so do not expect to read much more from him about WWE.

The 33-year-old is set to make his in-ring return against Juice Robinson in NJPW on June 5, while he will face Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest on June 29.