WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Two big names in backstage 'shouting match', Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns praised (23rd October 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news and rumors from the world of WWE to you. With WWE having a great showing at Crown Jewel and SmackDown following it, things are looking up for the company.

However, multiple reports have stated that there was a lot of backstage commotion at Smackdown as two of WWE's biggest names had a heated confrontation. Vince McMahon was allegedly angry at the superstar and a current champion was asked to leave the building.

We will talk about this backstage confrontation and much more. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big rumors and news from the day:

#5 Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns praised for WWE SmackDown segment

Dutch Mantell analyzed this week's SmackDown while speaking on SportsKeeda's Smack Talk. The former WWE manager said the first half-hour of the show, which focused on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, was the only good part about the whole broadcast:

"It went 35 minutes. It was tremendous TV and then it just went to c***. It just went like somebody turned the lights out and we were gone. That's it... They held a good rating to the half hour. The first 30 minutes flew by. It was gone. But the last hour and a half it felt like I was being [dragged] on a country road by my neck by a chain,'' said Mantell.

The show opened with Reigns being attacked by Brock Lesnar and a major brawl between the two behemoths. After losing to Reigns at Crown Jewel, The Beast Incarnate was bent on getting his revenge against The Bloodline.

Lesnar went on a rampage which led to him getting suspended. He ended up putting his hands on a WWE official as well. It is now being reported that the feud between the two men is far from over and a rematch between them will happen.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Arjun