WWE News & Rumor Roundup: SmackDown talent released; former WWE Champion teases return; Goldberg's status; Happy Corbin takes shot at Roman Reigns (28th October 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will talk about some interesting topics involving big names like Roman Reigns, Goldberg and Baron Corbin.

After his historic win at Crown Jewel, there is a lot of speculation about what the future holds for former WCW champion Goldberg. Will he continue to be featured regularly in WWE or is his contract with the company over?

Apart from that, we will also take a look at a former Money in the Bank winner challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a shot at the Universal Title. Could this SmackDown superstar excel where top names like Finn Balor, John Cena and Brock Lesnar have failed?

#5 Greg Hamilton breaks silence after being released by WWE

SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton was let go by WWE after being with the company for over 6 years. It was rumored that his online beef with rapper Westside Gunn had a role to play in his release.

However, the former WWE employee has come out and said that his departure came out of a mutual understanding and that he has no hard feelings for the company:

''After 6 years and 52 weeks a year, it’s time to say “goodbye." First and foremost, don’t let the internet or social media gas you up; this was a mutual respect departure from a great company. Nothing but respect from both sides. It’s business. Also, understand that what you see on social media is exactly that. It’s not real life,'' said Hamilton in a statement.

Greg Hamilton opened up about his duty towards his aging mother and his sister who is suffering from cerebral palsy. He indicated that being on the road for 52 weeks got too much for him. He thanked WWE for the opportunity and admitted that it was a lot of fun while it lasted.

