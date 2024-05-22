WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 42-year-old superstar set to make his return soon, Reaction to young star's release, Bron Breakker compared to Brock Lesnar 

A very warm welcome to yet another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we will cover exciting topics related to top names like former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, and Erick Rowan.

Bron Breakker has taken WWE by storm after being drafted to RAW. The former NXT Champion was kept out of the King of the Ring Tournament by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, which greatly upset the young star. He has been on a rampage on the red brand and is showing similar characteristics to greats like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, as per fans and critics.

#1. Bron Breakker compared to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Bill Apter spoke about Bron Breakker on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW and stated that he thinks Breakker is the ''baby'' of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. The veteran praised Breakker's skills by comparing him to two of the most dominant superstars in WWE history. He jokingly remarked that if Lesnar and Goldberg got married, then the former NXT Champion would be their offspring.

"Bron Breakker is….If Goldberg and Brock Lesnar had a baby, that would be him. He’s a combination of both of them. If they got married and had a kid, that’s who it would be."

Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, another powerhouse superstar who has worked for the company in the past. While Bron Breakker is yet to begin his first official feud on RAW, he is impressing fans with his intensity and move set as he demolishes enhancement talent each week.

#2. Erick Rowan is preparing to make his return to WWE

Former Tag Team Champion Erick Rowan is allegedly set to make his return to the company soon. As per PWInsider, Rowan was spotted at the Performance Center. The 42-year-old superstar was part of the original Wyatt Family. Rumors suggest that he would be a part of Uncle Howdy's new faction.

Rowan was released by WWE in 2020, after which he mostly performed on the independent circuit under the name Erick Redbeard. He is now the only surviving member of the first version of the Wyatt Family which included him, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper. Redbeard has allegedly signed with the company, as can be sensed from the hints dropped on RAW.

#3. Backstage surprise over young superstar's release

Trey Bearhill was one of the superstars who got released this year. He was an NXT star, and many considered the powerhouse a future champion. Fightful Select reported that there was a surprise backstage after Bearhill was released by the company. It was believed that one of the reasons behind his release was his similarities to Eddie Thorpe, but that might not be the case.

''Meanwhile, Fightful says Trey Bearhill’s release from NXT was a surprise to many within the company “from talent to production and other roles within the brand.” [H/T: Cagesideseats]

Trey had been gaining attention on the NXT, even though he had only participated in two televised matches. However, contrary to some speculations, his release was not due to his resemblance to another wrestler, Eddy Thorpe, who also has Native American heritage. The exact reasons for Bearhill’s release remain unclear.