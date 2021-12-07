WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 5-time Champion got released because of backstage behaviour; veteran claims former women's champion will be let go next; update on Jeff Hardy's condition (7th December 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor roundup where we try and bring the biggest news stories and rumors from the world of WWE to you. With WWE heading towards its next pay-per-view - Day One - things have already started heating up on RAW and SmackDown.

In today's edition, we will take a look at an update on former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy after his 'incident' at a recent WWE Live Event where he walked off into the crowd. We will also take a look at what the future holds for a former Women's Champion and why she is being treated poorly on RAW.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the biggest and most interesting stories related to WWE:

#5 Jim Ross reveals why Buff Bagwell was released by WWE

WWE legend Jim Ross revealed on his podcast Grilling JR that the reason behind Buff Bagwell being released in 2001 was primarily because of his behavior outside the ring.

Ross claimed it wasn't his call to get Bagwell released. Vince McMahon did not see him as a good fit and did not think of him as a money maker. Apart from that, WWE was not very happy about his partying lifestyle either:

''I don’t hold any animosity to this day on Marc [Buff] Bagwell. He just wasn’t a good fit, Conrad. That partying lifestyle, we were trying to distance ourselves a little bit from that if we could,” said Ross.

Ross also said that Vince McMahon did not see the star that Bagwell saw in himself. Despite being a former 5-time WCW tag team champion, he could not become a major star after transitioning to the WWE.

“Vince just didn’t see the money in Marc that Marc saw in himself. I can only deal with the hands that dealt me when I’m told ‘this kid’s not going to get it, I want you to let him go’,” said JR.

Bagwell is a six-time WCW Tag Team Champion and has continued to wrestle on the independent circuit since his release from WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun