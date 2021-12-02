WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Hall of Famer set to return for major feud, Triple H planning to leave? Alexa Bliss makes a unique request to released superstar (2nd December 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring you the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's jam-packed edition, we will talk about some interesting topics including Triple H's future, a possible successor to Vince McMahon, and more.

This article will also take a look at the ongoing storyline between The Miz and Edge, a big name that may be set for an in-ring return and Alexa Bliss' request to a recently released superstar.

Edge recently returned to RAW and was interrupted by The Miz and Maryse. Their feud is set to go further and Edge's wife Beth Phoenix may also return to the program to become a couple vs couple feud. We will take a look into the story.

#5 Beth Phoenix to return as an in-ring superstar in WWE

Beth “Phoenix” Copeland @TheBethPhoenix #StoneRoseBone I am so proud to announce that THIS FRIDAY Nov 12 my debut EP will be released on all major music platforms! Music has always been a huge part of my heart and I'm so excited to share it with you! @wwe @WWE NXT #piano I am so proud to announce that THIS FRIDAY Nov 12 my debut EP will be released on all major music platforms! Music has always been a huge part of my heart and I'm so excited to share it with you! @wwe @WWENXT #piano #StoneRoseBone https://t.co/EET6PeLOsI

As per PWInsider, Maryse's return to RAW this week was not a one-off. The Miz's wife is reportedly back full-time and will resume her role of being The Miz's manager and have the occasional match every now and then.

It is clear that Miz and Edge are set to lock horns, but the report says that WWE is keen to bring back and involve Edge's wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

"The belief is Maryse's appearance last night was not a one-time deal. One source noted that there was already some talk of potentially working Beth Phoenix into the Miz-Edge program at some point," said the report.

Phoenix is currently part of the NXT announcement team. she is a former women's champion and adding her to the mix could possibly lead to a mixed tag team match down the road.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith