WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former world champion bids goodbye; Iconic name set to return; Triple H health update, Braun Strowman's kind gesture (1st December 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at some of the most interesting topics that have been generating buzz.

WWE has released multiple superstars this year. Some of the most surprising names included Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison.

Morrison is a veteran of the sport and it came as an unpleasant shock when the company released one of their most tenured superstars just because they did not have any use for him creatively. Morrison broke his silence after his release to bid adieu to the WWE Universe. This article will take a look at his goodbye message to the fans among other interesting stories:

#5 WWE veteran John Morrison says goodbye to the fans

John Morrison is a former Tag Team Champion and Intercontinental Champion in WWE. He is also a former IMPACT World Champion. Unfortunately for Johnny Drip Drip, WWE did not see potential in him and released him last month.

Morrison took to Instagram to send a heartfelt goodbye to his fans. Morrison noted that when John Laurinitus called him to tell him that he had been released, he wasn't even given a 'best of luck in your future endeavors' wish.

“I want you all to know how grateful I am for the support you gave me during this past run with WWE. I also want you to know that I did in fact receive a phone call from John Laurinaitis during which he told me that my services as a talent were no longer required by WWE.''

Morrison also talked about the life of a wrestler and how they are essentially storytellers. Morrison ended on a positive note, saying that even though one door has been closed for him, a new one will open soon.

Edited by Roxanne Smith