WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Big family betrayal expected soon, The Undertaker wanted top star to end his streak instead of Brock Lesnar, legend praises Roman Reigns (11th November 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and updates from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at some very interesting topics revolving around big names like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, among many others.

One of WWE's most historic moments came at WrestleMania 30 when Brock Lesnar beat The Undertaker to end his undefeated streak. The Undertaker had won all his matches at WrestleMania before The Beast Incarnate handed him his first loss. However, The Deadman believes that Lesnar did not need that win.

We will take an in-depth look into the topic and other big stories as well. So without any further ado, let's dive into the top rumors and news from WWE:

#5 The Undertaker wanted Roman Reigns to end his WWE WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar isn't the only man to hold a win over The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The Big Dog Roman Reigns has also beaten The Deadman at the grandest stage of them all. However, the Undertaker himself believes that Reigns' victory would have meant more if Lesnar had not beaten him a few years back.

The former WWE Champion spoke to The Dallas Morning News and said that he did not think Brock Lesnar needed that win at WrestleMania. Lesnar was already a megastar in his own right and the win should have been reserved for a younger superstar.

“I don’t know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman, definitely... that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value." said Undertaker

The two men to hold victories over The Undertaker at WrestleMania have gone on to become huge rivals in WWE and continue to be thorns in each other's sides.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B