WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Hall of Famer confirms in-ring return; Big E punished at Day 1 for objecting to lose? Ric Flair insults top female star - 4th January 2022

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and rumors from the world of WWE. With Day 1 in the rear-view mirror, WWE has set its eyes on Royal Rumble. A dream match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the show has been announced.

We will take a look at what is next for Brock Lesnar. We will also take a look at Ric Flair taking a shot at a top name. Many fans and critics have not been happy with Lesnar winning the WWE title at Day 1. We will take an in-depth look into what might have transpired before his win, and more.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big updates and stories related to WWE:

#5 WWE legend Booker T set to make in-ring return

Booker T.



Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX.



LOCATION:

800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103



PICK YOUR SEATS

Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a "Team Team Exhibition Match" in Canton, TX.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is set to make his in-ring return for his promotion Reality Of Wrestling. The former WCW world champion will team up with Gaspar Hernandez to take on Garza and Dexx. The match will take place at Canton, Texas, on January 22, 2022.

Booker T last wrestled in 2020 in a multi-man tag team match. The former world champion has kept busy with his own promotion and the Hall of Fame podcast over the years but continues to make appearances in WWE as well. He praised his protege Hernandez and said that he could one day be a mega star:

"This kid, he's a star on the rise. He's a diamond in the rough. We are going to polish him Harlem Heat style, teach him what it means to go out there and just beat the hell out of somebody, no frills. We ain't gonna go there and think about no 'spots', somebody jumping off something. Bring the pain, bring the pain, that's what we're going to be teaching this kid," said Booker T.

Booker T has kept himself in ring-ready shape and we hope that his return match is a spectacular one.

