WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Major superstar to join Wyatt Sicks, Shocking Rock WrestleMania plans, 30-year-old bids emotional farewell 

It's been a huge week in WWE as the build-up to Bash in Berlin has taken over both RAW and SmackDown. However, there have been some big rumors that could impact the company ahead of its trip to Germany next weekend.

#4. Rumor - Plans call for The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 takes place in less than eight months and, likely, the plans for the show are already in place. According to a report by WRKD Wrestling on X/Twitter, there are plans for CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins after this year's main event was replaced because of Punk's Royal Rumble injury.

The source also noted that as of writing it is more likely that the company could focus on Cody Rhodes taking on The Rock WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, which would then allow the dream match of The Final Boss against Roman Reigns to finally main event WrestleMania in 2026.

#3. News - Natalya returns to WWE after a three-month absence

Natalya returned this week on SmackDown, but interestingly it wasn't in person or as part of a match. The former Women's Champion has been absent over the past few months as her WWE future hung in the balance but has continued to train several current stars in her dungeon.

After weeks of rumors suggesting that Nattie could be leaving the company after her current expired, it was revealed that Natalya had finally signed a new long-term deal with Titanland. She returned to SmackDown, providing the voice-over for WWE's trip to Germany. This could finally be the beginning of her return to the ring.

#2. Rumor - Alexa Bliss to join The Wyatt Sicks on RAW

Alexa Bliss has been missing for around 18 months but the introduction of The Wyatt Sicks has seemingly motivated her return. Just days after the anniversary of Bray Wyatt's passing, his brother Uncle Howdy will make his in-ring debut on RAW as he takes on Chad Gable.

This match is a major turning point for Bo Dallas, who has been overlooked by the company for several years. Alexa Bliss was a major part of Bray Wyatt's The Fiend run and her recent social media updates have fans speculating that she could return on RAW to help Uncle Howdy and join his group.

#1. News - Giulia bids farewell to Japan

It was revealed as part of WrestleMania weekend that Giulia was heading to WWE but she had a few dates to wrap up in Japan first. Finally after several months, this weekend she bid an emotional farewell to Marigold as she was joined in the ring by the women who had supported her throughout her run.

Giulia is now expected to make the transition over to WWE and become a major part of NXT, with rumors stating that she is expected to be given the Asuka treatment on Shawn Michaels' brand.

