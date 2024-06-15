WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns spotted, Major return 20 years in the making could happen soon, star's request to Triple H

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, with today's lineup of stories being led by The Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns! The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been absent since his defeat to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, but he was recently spotted in a heartwarming moment outside the ring.

Sources within WWE have also revealed that an event from nearly 20 years ago could be revived soon. With WWE's focus on Clash at the Castle, a superstar has revealed details of their recent request to Triple H and his reaction.

On that note, let's get into the top stories of the day:

#1. Roman Reigns is making dreams come true during his WWE hiatus!

Losing his prized championship to Cody Rhodes has undoubtedly been a significant jolt to Roman Reigns, who is quietly plotting his next move. Beyond the ring, however, The Big Dog continues to be a role model.

Emma, a patient at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, got the biggest surprise ever when Roman Reigns organized a private meet-and-greet with her favorite artist, Bad Bunny.

As you can see in the post above, Roman Reigns met Emma at the hospital in what might be the most adorable thing you see all day.

Roman Reigns is a real-life hero and a kayfabe Tribal Chief whose faction has seemingly undergone unforeseen changes in his absence. With Soloa Sikoa assuming leadership and the arrival of new names, it will be interesting to see how the former champion fares when he returns to WWE TV.

#2. WWE is reportedly considering getting 'Bad Blood' back!

It's truly a new era in the WWE. Triple H is an unpredictable boss who has proven to be open to all kinds of ideas. The latest involves reviving a forgotten PLE.

As reported by PWInsider Elite, WWE officials have considered using the "Bad Blood" name for a future PLE, which could coincide with the 27th anniversary of the first Hell in a Cell Match, which took place on October 5, 1997.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker battled inside the cage for the first time in 1997 at Badd Blood: In Your House. The event happened again twice, in 2003 and 2004, under the name "Bad Blood," before it was discontinued.

WWE has no advertised PPVs for October and could possibly offer a returning Bad Blood with a Hell in a Cell showdown as a featured match.

Bad Blood was originally scheduled to return in 2017 before Vince McMahon changed the title to "Great Balls of Fire!" While nothing is confirmed, the return of Bad Blood after 20 years seems likely to happen.

#3. Piper Niven opens up about her request to Triple H!

For a talent who has worked hard in the indies for years, Piper Niven's recent rise has pleased many fans.

The star, formerly known as Doudrop, secured a major championship match against Bayley at Clash at the Castle. While promoting the PLE during an interview with Denise Salcedo, Piper Niven revealed that when she heard about Clash at the Castle happening in her home country, she decided to approach Triple H.

Niven wanted to be on the PLE card at any cost and apparently "jazzed" herself up for weeks before approaching Triple H. Much to her surprise, The Game was already prepared for the conversation and informed her that he and his team were working on getting her booked for Clash at the Castle.

"I walked up to Triple H, and I went, 'I'm here to shoot my shot!' And he just went, 'Let me guess, it's about Clash?' I went, 'Yeah!' And he went, 'We're working on it!' I was like, 'Oh, this went well. Okay, great, thanks!'" she revealed. [0:56-1:07]

Piper Niven's story is another example of Triple H's growing reputation for being a boss willing to allow talents to prove themselves on a bigger stage.