WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Superstar ready to 'job' for Roman Reigns, RAW talent tipped to win the world title, Alexa Bliss mask, and more  (30th October 2021)

We're back with another stacked edition of our WWE News & Rumor Roundup, and as always, we take a look at some of the hottest stories doing the rounds.

We kicked off the lineup with a rising star talking about possibly facing Roman Reigns in the future. During the interview, he revealed that he would have no problems jobbing to the Tribal Chief.

Over on Monday Night, a big talent was tipped to become a future world champion, and it would be interesting to see if the premonition comes true.

Interesting concept art regarding a proposed mask for Alexa Bliss has also found its way on the internet.

Charlotte Flair also continues to be one of the most trending names in pro wrestling, and another controversial backstage story involving Nia Jax has now emerged online.

We wrapped up the WWE News & Rumor Roundup with a story about Vince McMahon's epic backstage reaction to a Cruiserweight match.

#5. WWE SmackDown's Top Dolla says he is ready to job for Roman Reigns

It seems like every superstar wants a match with Roman Reigns, and some of them don't even mind losing to the Tribal Chief.

Top Dolla, aka A.J. Francis, appeared on the 'Jobbing Out' podcast and revealed his desire to face Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

The Hit Row member admitted that he would have no problems doing the job to Roman Reigns as stepping into the ring with the WWE Universal Champion in itself would be a win for him.

Top Dolla also mentioned the possibility of having a dream match with John Cena and noted how the promos leading up to their showdown would make for must-watch television.

Here's what Top Dolla had to say about a potential WWE match against Roman Reigns:

"People are like, 'I want to see Top Dolla vs. Roman Reigns,' and then they're like, 'Yeah, but they're going to job him out.' I'm like, 'I'll job for Roman Reigns,' what the hell? Somebody else is like, 'I want to see Top Dolla vs. John Cena for the promos leading up to it. The match would be great too, but he'd just put John Cena over.' Let's be 100% honest; if you're in the ring with Roman Reigns, you're winning. Even if you're not winning, you're winning if you're in the ring with Roman Reigns." H/t Fightful

Top Dallas is reportedly in line for a singles push, and his wish of working a match with Reigns could become a reality sooner rather than later.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam