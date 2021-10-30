Charlotte Flair finally reacts to rumors about her after awkward Becky Lynch segment

Charlotte Flair has finally reacted to the latest string of rumors about her and took a shot at fans who believed in them.

Charlotte Flair recently made news after her awkward "Championship Exchange" segment on last week's WWE SmackDown. Flair reportedly didn't follow the script and later had a heated confrontation with Becky Lynch backstage. Shortly after, several more rumors about "The Queen" began making rounds on social media.

Charlotte Flair was silent all this while, but has now finally reacted to reports that have come out about her over the past week or so. Flair seemingly took a shot at fans who believed those rumors, hinting that none of them are true.

Charlotte Flair is one of the most controversial stars in WWE today

Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful female stars in WWE history. Earlier this year, WWE placed her in second position on its list of The 50 Greatest Women Superstars, behind Trish Stratus.

Charlotte Flair has enjoyed major success for the better part of her six-year main roster run, and is currently a 14-time Women's Champion across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Flair has been criticized by fans for constantly taking up the spotlight at the expense of fellow top stars and future stars as well. Flair's wins over the likes of Asuka and Rhea Ripley were heavily bashed by the WWE Universe.

On last week's SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were involved in a "Championship Exchange" segment that didn't go as planned. Following the segment, the two former best friends reportedly engaged in a confrontation backstage.

More details emerged about the incident via the rumor mill, with one outlet stating that no female star wanted to work with Flair. Another stated that WWE was in a "tricky situation" in regards to possibly punishing Flair after the Becky Lynch incident.

Rumors also suggested that Flair was escorted out of the arena following her confrontation with Lynch. Things escalated soon after, when there was another report that said that Sonya Deville was ready to fight The Queen after what happened during her segment with Lynch.

In the aftermath of the incident, WWE even edited out the controversial portion of the "Championship Exchange" segment, silencing those who called the entire fiasco "a work." Later, the company even pulled her from upcoming media appearances.

