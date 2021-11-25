WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Superstar reportedly released due to backstage heat; Roman Reigns 'lobbying' to renew rivalry with Hall of Famer; Top name calls Dolph Ziggler an all-time great (25th November 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. Today's edition will take a look at stories revolving around big names such as Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and many more.

With Survivor Series done and dusted, the company is moving forward towards the road to WrestleMania, which will start with Royal Rumble next year. Let's take a look at who Roman Reigns wants to face next and what the future might hold for The Tribal Chief after his victory over Big E at Survivor Series.

This article will also take a look at a top name taking shots at The Man Becky Lynch for being absent from WWE due to her pregnancy. So without further ado, let's dive in and check out some big rumors and news stories:

#5 Roman Reigns wants a match against Goldberg in WWE

Speaking to Alfonso Castillo of Newsday, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns said that he has been lobbying for a match against Goldberg. On being asked if he wants to face The Rock, he said that while he would not mind that match, it is the former WCW World Champion that he truly wants to face.

“I would love that. If the opportunity comes along, of course I’m snatching it up. I don’t know if I’d lobby for it. The one that I've been lobbying for is the Goldberg match, because he was my idol as a kid. But, you don't get any better than the Rock.'' said Reigns

Reigns and Goldberg set to clash at WrestleMania 36. However, The Tribal Chief backed out of the match due to concerns surrounding the pandemic and was replaced by Braun Strowman. Since then, Goldberg has faced Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley but is yet to go one-on-one with Reigns.

Edited by Anirudh B