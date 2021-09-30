WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top veteran superstar allegedly done with the company, Details on Alexa Bliss' health condition, Important Randy Orton update (30th September, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. We have some exciting news stories and backstage rumors in store for you in today's edition.

This article will talk about the real reason why Randy Orton has been missing from WWE of late. We will also look at the health update on Alexa Bliss after it was revealed that she would be out for months.

We will also decipher rumors regarding a top WWE veteran being done with the company and much more. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some significant rumors and news from WWE:

#5 Details on why Alexa Bliss will be out for months from WWE

It had been reported that former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss would be taking a few months off from WWE. It was believed that the reason for her sabbatical was a way for her to return with a fresh gimmick.

However, PWInsider has noted the actual reason for Bliss' absence is because she is suffering from a sinus problem and is scheduled to have surgery for the same.

"Alexa Bliss was written off TV as of the Extreme Rules PPV as she is scheduled for an upcoming sinus surgery. PWInsider.com has not confirmed how long she will be out as of this writing."

Alexa Bliss was last seen at WWE Extreme Rules when challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship. Not only was Bliss unable to capture the title, 'The Queen' destroyed Bliss' doll Lilly after the match had ended.

This was probably an end for the doll and will result in Bliss ditching her current gimmick when she finally returns to WWE.

