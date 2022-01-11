WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top world champion to lose title at Royal Rumble? top heel breaks character, AJ Styles' future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and news. With the road to WrestleMania set to begin with the Royal Rumble later this month, the company is geared towards giving fans a spectacular event.

Let's take an in-depth look at what plans the company has for the Royal Rumble show as some big surprises are being planned. The show will be headlined by the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, and the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The company is allegedly planning a big swerve in regards to the Universal title match at Royal Rumble which we will take a closer look at. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big stories from the day:

#5 Original plan for WWE Day 1

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the company's original plan for Day 1 was for Brock Lesnar to beat Roman Reigns to become the Universal Champion. He also said that Seth Rollins was slated to win the fatal 4-way match for the world championship.

“The plan for Day 1 was that Seth was gonna be the WWE Champion coming off of the show and Lesnar was gonna be the Universal Champion coming off of the show. So Lesnar is now the Champion. Seth was going to defend the title on one of the WrestleMania nights and then Lesnar and Roman were gonna be for the other title on the other WrestleMania night," said Meltzer.

However, due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, the company had to change their plans and added Brock Lesnar to the Championship match instead. The Beast Incarante defeated the other men in the match to win the WWE Championship yet again.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun