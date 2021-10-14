WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Unseen footage of Randy Orton and Becky Lynch, AEW star had arguments with Triple H, Drew McIntyre's head injury (October 13th, 2021)

We're back with another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at all the biggest stories from the past 24 hours.

While WWE cameras missed it, footage of Randy Orton and Becky Lynch sharing a great moment from RAW has started circulating online.

Elsewhere, a former WWE star opened up about how he 'always butted heads' with Triple H during his topsy-turvy time in the company.

No WWE roundup is complete without the mention of Roman Reigns these days, as the Tribal Chief is inarguably at the top of his game. A former WWE star revealed details of Reigns' backstage influence in the company and how the reigning Universal champion offered some invaluable advice to the lesser-known talent on the roster.

We also have a timely update regarding Drew McIntyre's status after he was accidentally busted open on RAW. Of course, the roundup also has a Brock Lesnar story, and it's about the Beast Incarnate offering to put over another legendary superstar.

On that note, here's the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup:

#5. Unseen footage of Randy Orton and Becky Lynch's heartfelt moment from WWE RAW

Some exciting fan footage emerged online following RAW, with Randy Orton spotted showing his respect for Becky Lynch.

The short video clip shows Orton heading towards the ring as he bumps into Becky Lynch near the ringside area. The Viper proceeded to bow down to Lynch as a sign of respect, and the Irish star responded by spontaneously imitating the former WWE Champion's gesture.

The mutual respect between the two top WWE stars was on full display, and while WWE cameras missed it, an alert fan was thankfully on hand to capture the moment.

You can check out the clip below:

Fans of Randy Orton and Becky Lynch would be thrilled to see the amount of respect they share for one another. It's not common to witness WWE superstars break character and interact in such a manner, especially two of the biggest draws from the men's and women's divisions.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram