WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Why Big E’s idea won’t get a green light from legal team, AJ Styles and Finn Balor exchange interesting messages, RAW star hits back at Corey Graves’ brutal comments on live TV (6th October, 2021)

This year's Draft ended on RAW earlier this week, but the reshuffling of talent won't be in effect until after Crown Jewel.

Here, we look at some of the most significant updates and rumors that have headlined the news over the last 24 hours.

#5 The legal team might not clear WWE Champion Big E's idea for merchandise

Big E most recently described a potential match against Goldberg using the phrase "big meaty men slapping meat." He reportedly tried to get that sentence out on his merchandise but knows that the WWE legal team would not clear the idea owing to the non-PG innuendo underlying the words. He recently revealed backstage details regarding his bold idea:

"We need to. We need to. I tried to, but legal would not clear it. So, we're working on something else but, sometimes, you just got to push those through those barriers, so we'll see. I hope so," said Big E.

Goldberg is currently involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley. The latter had attacked his son at SummerSlam, and The Icon recently returned for his revenge. Both superstars are now scheduled to face each other in a No Holds Barred match at Crown Jewel later this month.

Big E did not rule out a potential match against Goldberg and even cut a promo on The New Day: Feel the Power podcast. This is where the phrase "big meaty men slapping meat" first came into being.

"I don't want to hear y'all talking about this 'workrate'... and moonsaults. I don't care about any of that. Ya heard? You want a great match? Nah - bump that. I wanna see two big men with big... chests and big muscles, bumping meat. That's why I'm here. That's why I watched wrestling as a kid. You want your five star matches? You want your 30 minute classics? Not me. Big meaty men slapping meat. That's what I want," said the current WWE Champion.

He is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2021. But can we see him involved in a feud with Goldberg after the upcoming pay-per-view?

