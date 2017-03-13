WWE News/Rumors: Stephanie McMahon on WWE listening to fans, ESPN to have a huge role at WrestleMania

The Billion Dollar Princess gave her thoughts on listening to the fans regarding the WWE Network

by Rohit Nath News 13 Mar 2017, 14:35 IST

Stephanie McMahon is RAW’s commissioner on-screen

What’s the story?

In a talk at Brand Building Through Live stream at SXSW 2017, Stephanie McMahon spoke about the WWE Network and giving the fans what they wanted and also mentioned that ESPN’s SportsCenter will be at WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

Additionally, Cageside Seats reported that ESPN will play a huge role at WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE and ESPN have been collaborating since October 13th, 2015. Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman hosts a program known as Off The Top Rope, a weekly show interviewing WWE superstars.

Stephanie McMahon was nominated for the “Cajones” awards. In the live stream, she made an error by stating that she was honoured to be “dominated” for the award instead of saying “nominated”

The heart of the matter

Stephanie, in her talk, said that it is not about the TV ratings anymore, but about the hours, alluding to the hours of content on the WWE Network. She said that on an average, WWE Network users consume 4 hours of content a week.

Also read: WWE News: Stephanie McMahon responds to CM Punk chants by calling him a loser

The RAW commissioner also stated that while the WWE Network currently has 7,000 hours of on-demand content, they have over 100,000 hours that they are strategically working on placing.

Regarding listening to the fans, she went on to say:

We believe in really listening to our audience, and they wanted a WWE Network – they wanted a way to watch the content all in one place wherever they want. Their consumer base is 5x more likely to consume online video than the average American.

You can watch her full talk below:

As for ESPN, their partnership with WWE continues to benefit both parties. It will be interesting to see their presence at WrestleMania.

What’s next?

Stephanie McMahon will be gearing up for WrestleMania 33. At WrestleMania weekend, she will undoubtedly be involved in a lot of her philanthropic activities that WWE does during WrestleMania weekend as their way of giving back to the community. She will surely have a huge role on-air for WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is overwhelming to even imagine that the WWE Network has over 100,000 hours of content just waiting to be unleashed to the world. It just continues to add to the value for money that the WWE Network has.

It is great for ESPN and WWE that WrestleMania gets such widespread coverage. It just goes to show just how much larger WrestleMania is becoming.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com