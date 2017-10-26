WWE News: Rumour killer on leaked salaries of WWE Women Superstars

Not everything you read on the internet is true.

by Riju Dasgupta News 26 Oct 2017, 19:52 IST

We have doubts with regard to the authenticity of the report

What's the story?

Total Sportek published an article recently, with regard to leaked salaries of male and female Superstars in WWE. In no time, this bit of information went viral on the internet and captured the attention of the Internet Wrestling Community.

We have serious doubts with regard to the authenticity of the report and we shall detail our apprehensions in this article.

In case you didn't know...

The article in question makes certain questionable claim, especially with regard to the salaries of female WWE Superstars. Summer Rae, who's been on the shelf for a while reportedly earns far more than active Superstars like Emma and Nia Jax.

At Sportskeeda Wrestling, we only use the most trusted sources for our news pieces, so when this report went viral on the internet, we knew we had to post a rumour killer instantly.

The heart of the matter

We have reason to believe that the site that first posted the report is of questionable repute, as they are notorious for posting illegal stream links of sporting events. The news in the report is likely fabricated and does not hold any merit.

One glance at the article and one can tell that there is something amiss with it, almost instantly. Therefore, if you do come across this article in any form on the internet, please take it with a grain of salt, dearest reader.

What's next?

At Sportskeeda Wrestling, we will continue to bring you news, updates and rumours, only from verified sources and trustworthy news publications. Do not trust everything you read on the internet.

Author's take

It's almost comical to see that anything that makes its way to the internet is taken as the gospel truth by many fans. In any case, let's ignore this fabricated report that we linked you to, and move on with our respective lives.

