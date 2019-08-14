WWE News: Rusev makes a surprising revelation regarding his WWE future

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 38 // 14 Aug 2019, 01:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When will the next Rusev Day be?

It's been quite a while since we last saw Rusev and Lana in a WWE ring, and the reason for this was confirmed last night.

Both The Bulgarian Brute and The Ravishing Russian are currently taking a break from WWE and are considering what they want to do next, as per Dave Meltzer.

They are on a break. Not sure about what they want to do next. https://t.co/KDZTmlxIMw — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 12, 2019

When will we Rusev next?

The Bulgarian Brute hasn't been too vocal regarding his future of late, but he did retweet TWM.news who said similar to what Dave Meltzer had reported above and added his own comment.

The former United States Champion cryptically said he knows what his next step is - which could take on a whole bunch of different meanings.

Oh i know what my next step is. https://t.co/XfieA5SieW — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 13, 2019

Meltzer had previously commented back in June that Rusev's contract expires pretty soon, but also that WWE could freeze his contract while he's taking time away from the company.

I think his deal is up relatively soon, I heard. Nothing confirmed. We know he’s not happy because he’s not there and he asked for a leave of absence. That may mean that they’re going to freeze him [his contract] while he does that [takes time off]. Him leaving would not surprise me at all.

When did we last see Rusev?

The last time we saw Rusev was way back at the start of June at Super Show-Down in Saudi Arabia when he competed in the 51-Man Battle Royal, but that was a rare appearance as the Bulgarian Brute had last appeared on May 17th before then.

Advertisement

Before that, Rusev had been teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura, who now holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Do you miss Rusev from WWE television? Would you like to see him stay in WWE or go elsewhere? Let us know in the comments.