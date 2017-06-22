WWE News: Rusev making his in-ring return this weekend

'The Bulgarian Brute' will be in action for the first time since his shoulder surgery.

by Prityush Haldar News 22 Jun 2017, 11:44 IST

Rusev will be facing Kevin Owens and Mojo Rawley in a Triple Threat match

What’s the story?

The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev will be returning to the ring this week after having received clearance to compete by the WWE medical staff. Rusev is advertised for a Live Event this weekend where he will be going up against the United States Champion Kevin Owens and Mojo Rawley in a triple threat match.

In case you didn’t know...

Rusev had taken a break from WWE after the Fastlane PPV. He needed to undergo shoulder surgery and missed out on Wrestlemania earlier this year. After being drafted to Smackdown LIVE with Lana, Rusev posted a video demanding a match at the Money in the Bank PPV but the plans did not materialise.

The heart of the matter

The reports of Rusev’s return have been doing the rounds for a while now. Several fans believed that Rusev would return at the Money in the Bank PPV but that wasn’t to be.

He was backstage on Smackdown LIVE this past week on Tuesday but wasn’t used. His appearance at the live event will be his first in-ring performance since his match with The Big Show at WWE Fastlane.

Rusev is also scheduled to appear on Monday live Event for the blue brand in Bakersfield, CA. This event will feature Rusev again in triple threat action against the likes of Nakamura and Kevin Owens.

What’s next?

Next week’s Smackdown LIVE will emanate from San Diego, CA and will feature some high profile matchups. These include the Women’s Money in the Bank rematch, a women’s Championship match and a match between the Usos and the Hype Bros, which will make the latter number one contenders if they win.

Rusev’s televised return to the blue brand could also be a part of this star-studded card.

Author's take

Rusev had managed to get himself over with the WWE Universe before taking the sabbatical. As the time of his return nears, WWE crowds have been chanting, “We want Rusev.” It will be interesting to see if WWE manage to capitalise on Rusev’s momentum or let it slip.

