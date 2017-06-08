WWE News: Rusev posts an ominous message on social media; fans react in droves

'The Bulgarian Brute' Rusev has the WWE Universe befuddled after posting a cryptic message.

Rusev posted a cryptic message online.

What’s the story?

Rusev has posted an ominous message on his social media handle, that’s given rise to speculation amongst fans about him potentially leaving the WWE.

The Bulgarian Brute hasn’t elucidated on the message but nevertheless, has got a vast majority of the professional wrestling community talking about his current status with the WWE.

Why the hashtag #ThankYouRusev ? Is Rusev leaving Wwe??? — Miguel 24 Navarrete (@HeartMiguel) June 6, 2017

I think so — $ham meley (@Shammeley11) June 7, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Rusev, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, performed in the WWE’s developmental territories since 2010 but broke through into the big leagues only in 2014.

The 32-year-old is a former 2-time WWE United States Champion and was rumoured to be in for a big push before the decision was made to put the WWE Championship on Jinder Mahal.

The heart of the matter

Rusev suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year as a result of which he missed WrestleMania 33.

In the days that followed Mania, Rusev and his wife Lana (CJ Perry) were drafted from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-Up.

In storyline, Rusev threatened to leave WWE if he wasn’t granted a WWE title shot at Money in the Bank 2017. However, it is Randy Orton who will challenge Jinder Mahal for SmackDown Live’s biggest prize at the Scottrade Centre.

Also read: 5 best Money in the Bank Ladder Matches of all-time

What’s next?

The WWE is yet to release an official statement on whether or not Rusev has followed through on his aforementioned threat. Meanwhile, as of the time of this writing, Rusev is yet to elaborate on his cryptic post.

Author’s take

In my opinion, this appears to be a work, and Rusev won’t leave the WWE anytime soon.

Rusev’s series of online threats issued toward the WWE- first his video directed at Shane McMahon, followed by the aforementioned #ThankYouRusev post- is no more than a setup for The Bulgarian Brute’s WWE return.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com