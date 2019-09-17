WWE News: Rusev responds to questions on Maria Kanellis

Rusev and Maria

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Rusev made his return to WWE TV and it was revealed that he is the father of Maria Kanellis' child. In a WWE Exclusive soon after, Rusev responded to what was going on among him, Mike Kanellis and Maria. He stated that he isn't ready to answer any questions.

Rusev returns!

For a while now, Maria and Mike have featured on RAW more prominently. The couple faced Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match around two months ago on RAW. They were also involved in a 24/7 title storyline, which saw Maria become the first-ever pregnant WWE 24/7 Champion. She later lost the title to her husband Mike during her OB-GYN appointment. Moments later, Mike lost the title to R-Truth, who was waiting for him outside the room.

Tonight on RAW, Maria announced that she is expecting a baby boy, but then shocked everyone to the core by revealing that Ricochet was the father. The latter insisted that Maria was lying, and went on to pick up a quick win over Mike. Maria then revealed that a returning Rusev was actually the father. Rusev came out and connected an Accolade on Mike.

Rusev responds to question on Maria

In a backstage exclusive, Kayla Braxton asked Rusev what is going on between him, Mike and Maria. The Bulgarian Brute acknowledged that there are a lot of questions lingering on everyone's minds, and added that he isn't ready to answer any of them at this point of time.

"A lot of questions. A lot of questions going on. At this point in time I'm just not ready to answer them, and that's that."

