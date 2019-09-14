WWE News: Rusev's PPV winless run hits 1,000 days

Rusev's last PPV win came in December 2016

Rusev burst onto the WWE scene in 2014 by going an entire year without losing a match via pinfall or submission.

Four-and-a-half years after his first clean defeat, which came against John Cena at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015, “The Bulgarian Brute” has failed to win any of his last 19 pay-per-view matches.

The run stretches all the way back to Roadblock: End of the Line (December 18, 2016) when he picked up a countout win over Big Cass in a match lasting 4 minutes and 30 seconds on the PPV’s kickoff show.

Now, as of the time of writing (September 14, 2019), that winless PPV run has reached the 1,000-day mark – something that would have been unthinkable during his dominant rise up the card in 2014-2015.

Rusev’s winless PPV run in full

It is not too surprising that Rusev was unable to win any of his 2017 PPV matches – all four of his singles encounters were against former WWE Champions who are future Hall of Famers – but it is alarming that he did not record a victory alongside Aiden English during the “Rusev Day” craze in 2018.

2017: Randy Orton wins Royal Rumble (Royal Rumble), Big Show def. Rusev (Fastlane), John Cena def. Rusev (Battleground), Randy Orton def. Rusev (SummerSlam), Randy Orton def. Rusev (Hell In A Cell), The Usos def. Rusev & Aiden English, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and The New Day (Clash of Champions).

2018: Shinsuke Nakamura wins Royal Rumble (Royal Rumble), Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev (Fastlane), Jinder Mahal def. Rusev, Randy Orton and Bobby Roode (WrestleMania 34), The Undertaker def. Rusev (Greatest Royal Rumble), Braun Strowman wins Money In The Bank (Money In The Bank), AJ Styles def. Rusev (Extreme Rules), Andrade & Zelina Vega def. Rusev & Lana (SummerSlam), The New Day def. Rusev & Aiden English (Hell In A Cell), Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev (Crown Jewel).

2019: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev (Royal Rumble), The New Day def. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (Fastlane), The Usos def. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura, The Bar and Aleister Black & Ricochet (WrestleMania 35), Mansoor wins 51-man Battle Royal (Super ShowDown).

What does Rusev think about his defeats?

Rusev is one of WWE’s most entertaining Superstars on social media.

In January 2019, he responded to an article about his PPV defeats by informing fans on Twitter that he was told his career “is not about wins and losses”.

Moving forward, it is not known when the three-time United States Champion will return to television. He has not appeared on WWE programming since Super ShowDown on June 7 and he has not been involved in any storylines since his tag team run with Shinsuke Nakamura ended after WrestleMania 35.

