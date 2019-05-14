×
WWE News: Rusev takes a shot at Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's relationship, Rollins responds

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
186   //    14 May 2019, 04:49 IST

Rusev
Rusev

What's the story?

Earlier in the day, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to social media and confirmed his relationship with dual champion Becky Lynch. Following the massive announcement, not only did other WWE stars congratulate the couple but WWE themselves even acknowledged WWE's next big power couple.

Another top star in the form of former United States Champion, Rusev, has now taken to Twitter and has given his thoughts on Rollins and Lynch going public with their relationship.


In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins made history when he won the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar in a record time period of 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

In the main event of the show, Becky Lynch also secured a historic title win when she defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in order to win the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in the main event of the show.


The heart of the matter

Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch was recently involved in a social media banter with Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, as the double champion seemingly went on to confirm her relationship with Seth Rollins in the process as well. However, it wasn't too long until Seth Rollins himself took to Twitter and confirmed his and Lynch's relationship and he did so in the most adorable of manners.

Amidst all the heartwarming good wishes that the couple has been receiving from their fellow WWE colleagues, former US Champion, Rusev took to Twitter and questioned if Rollins and Lynch are going to get in trouble for going public with their relationship.

Rollins himself had an interesting and hilarious response to Rusev's tweet, as he replied the following to 'The Bulgarian Brute':

What's next?

Seth Rollins will be defending his Universal Title against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank, whereas, Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans and her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

WWE Raw Seth Rollins Rusev
