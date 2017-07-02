WWE News: Ryback accuses Jinder Mahal of giving him the worst match of his career; not wrestling for ROH and NJPW

Ryback claims Jinder Mahal gave him the worst match of his career, and compares his bank account to that of his peers.

Ryback speaks about WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in his latest podcast

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of his podcast Conversation With The Big Guy, Ryback revealed that he had the worst match of his entire professional wrestling with Jinder Mahal.

Additionally, Ryback addressed the criticism that’s oft-levied at him by the pro-wrestling community wherein they portray him as a failure since he doesn’t wrestle for top promotions such as ROH (Ring Of Honor) and NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling).

The Big Guy asserted that one ought to look at his bank accounts as compared to that of his peers, alluding to the fact that he is indeed well-booked and extremely successful in the pro-wrestling industry.

In case you didn’t know...

Ryback (Ryback Reeves) performed for WWE from 2004 until his departure from the promotion last year.

The 35-year-old now wrestles on the independent circuit and has been highly critical of the WWE since parting ways with the company.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to his podcast co-host Pat Buck, Ryback revealed that the worst match of his career came against the reigning WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

“The worst match of my entire (pro wrestling) career was with Jinder Mahal. Remember? I don't know if (Pat Buck was) there. We ended up doing a match on the fly. And it was probably my worst match ever.

“Just nothing went right and Jinder was super-new to developmental at that time. And it was really f**king funny actually, but it was after NXT and we all were down there. None of us… The Nexus thing hadn't happened yet,” said Ryback.

What’s next?

Ryback presently performs on the indie circuit and has stated that he has no immediate plans of signing exclusively with the WWE, ROH, NJPW or any other major promotions.

Author’s take

Ryback stayed with the WWE for a long period of time, however, the Big Guy never quite broke through to the elite levels of superstardom in the promotion.

However, with that being said, Ryback has the look and the athletic abilities to make it big for whichever promotion he eventually does sign up with. And if he chooses to perform on the fly in the indies then so be it.