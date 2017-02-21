WWE News: Ryback calls Vince McMahon a piece of sh*t for not apologizing to Tyson Kidd

The Big Guy suggests that Mark Carano should have been fired for the decision he made on that night.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 21 Feb 2017, 02:46 IST

Ryback stood up for his good friend Tyson Kidd

What’s the story?

On his latest podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback blasted Vince McMahon and WWE for their minimalistic approach in dealing with the Tyson Kidd situation. Ryback went on to claim that it took WWE a while before they even apologized to Kidd for the unfortunate injury that ended his career.

Here is a clip from the podcast in which Ryback talks about Tyson Kidd:

In case you didn’t know…

Tyson Kidd was injured after he took a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe during a non-televised match on RAW back in 2015. Kidd landed badly on his neck and incurred a spinal injury.

He is a video of the unfortunate incident:

Brett Hart was quoted saying that the match was not planned and Joe and Kidd were rushed out to the ring without adequate time to prepare. The dreadful injury almost cost Kidd his life, and it is a miracle that he is alive and not paralyzed.

The heart of the matter

WWE’s apathy toward the whole incident did not go down well with the Big Hungry. During the podcast, Ryback berated everyone from Vince McMahon to Kevin Dunn to Mark Carano. He even went on to state that Carano should have been fired for the decision he made that night.

He is what the Big Guy had to say about the Tyson Kidd situation:

WWE should make sure – 100% – that not only is he taken care of for the rest of his life, they should bend over backward time and time again for him. This guy loved wrestling and what they took away from him – and by the way, to take as long as they did to f**king apologize – I’m gonna personally say it right here on [my] podcast – f**k you Vince [McMahon] and f**k you Kevin [Dunn] for not being men and f**king apologizing to this human being that you ruined and Vince, you are a f**king piece of s**t. For everything that you did that night, to f**king go out there and create that circumstance, and you should hate yourself when you look in the mirror.

What’s next?

The gruesome injury ended Tyson Kidd’s wrestling career. But, the good news is that he is still in great shape, and as per Ryback, he is very optimistic about the whole situation.

Sportskeeda’s take

As expected, WWE has refrained from commenting on the situation. They would likely let the off color comments pass, as it brings to light their negligence in dealing with their talent. Our heart goes out Tyson Kidd, and we hope that he continues to stay positive through these hard times.