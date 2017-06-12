WWE News: Ryback critical of Nia Jax's comments on WWE Creative

Ryback speaks wisely; yes, it's possible.

The Big Guy had some constructively critical things about Nia Jax

On the latest edition of his podcast, Conversation with The Big Guy, Ryback said that Nia Jax needed to be patient with WWE’s creative team. Jax’s tweets indicated displeasure with certain decisions made for Raw’s Women’s division.

Nia Jax recently posted a tweet criticising RAW for not using the entirety of its female roster like its rival brand, SmackDown LIVE. However, Jax quickly took down the tweet as it had started to garner a lot of attention.

Ryback took to his podcast to comment on Nia Jax’s frustrations. Here’s what he said:

“Everybody is frustrated there, from top to bottom. She (Jax) has been handed a lot early on, in my opinion. It’s very early on to make a comment like that and when I saw that I totally understand it, like, if you are not on TV a couple of weeks is frustrating. With her character on TV, it’s not like they can just throw her in random.”



The Big Guy continued by saying that Jax needed to have patience and the comments would only make things worse for her. Ryback also said that pro-wrestling is very different from UFC or real sports since things like these could have major repercussions for the performers.

Ryback has been keeping to a lighter wrestling schedule since his release, choosing to focus on promoting his protein supplements and his podcast. There had been several rumours about him going to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but these grumblings appear to be nothing more than Chinese whispers.

Jax’s impatience can get her into some serious trouble and might possibly disturb her subtle yet major push. I completely concur with Ryback’s comments on this matter. You know your actions are a touch hasty when the Big Guy urges restraint.

