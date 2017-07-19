WWE News: Ryback discusses what he did to make Vince McMahon mad

The Big Guy was released by the WWE in August, 2016.

by Jeremy Bennett News 19 Jul 2017, 09:37 IST

“The Big Guy” Ryback was in the WWE system from 2006 to 2016

What’s the story?

In a recent episode of former WWE Superstar Ryback’s Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, he revealed how furious Vince McMahon would get when he went off the script.

In case you didn’t know...

As Skip Sheffield, Ryback made his main roster debut on June 6, 2010, as part of The Nexus invasion. That following August he broke his ankle and was out of action until April of 2012 after which the WWE repackaged him as Ryback.

The heart of the matter

Ryback stated that he would get in trouble with Vince McMahon several times for “off the cuff” comments on live television. He also said it was disappointing that the Chairman of the WWE would get that angry towards him.

Ryback would elaborate further, as quoted below, via WrestlingInc:

"I got in trouble multiple times for doing things much less… just like, off-the-cuff that got great reactions that Vince would get mad at because that wasn't verbatim off the page. When people always say, 'these guys need to go off the script,' they don't understand it depends who you are at times. That hurt me more than anything on promo stuff.”

The WWE released Ryback last year on August 8th. He went on to take independent bookings from companies such as Northeast Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

What’s next?

Ryback’s last recorded match was at WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend against Colt Cabana. Ryback’s podcast Conversations With The Big Guy, releases new episodes every Monday.

Author’s take

It is a well-known fact that Vince McMahon likes things to go according to the script, so it is no surprise that he would get angry for repeated offences. I think Ryback is a pretty hard-headed person as well, and eventually, they butted heads so much it led to his lack of a push after being in the main event scene and eventually his release.