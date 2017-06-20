WWE News: Ryback opens up on Bray Wyatt's personal life being made public

Ryback weighs in on the recent controversy involving Bray Wyatt and WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman.

Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman have been making the headlines as of late, over talk of their alleged affair.

What’s the story?

Ryback weighed on the Bray Wyatt’s messy divorce as well as the Eater of Worlds’ relationship with JoJo Offerman.

On a recent edition of his podcast, Conversation with the Big Guy, Ryback stated that he understands how difficult it is to maintain a wife and family in the professional wrestling business, and added that he feels sorry for Wyatt owing to the fact that the latter’s personal life has been made public over the last few days.

In case you didn’t know...

Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Lawrence Rotunda, has performed for the WWE since 2009 and is one of the company’s top stars today.

The 30-year old’s wife Samantha Rotunda recently filed for divorce from him and went on to publicly allege that Wyatt is having an affair with WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman (Joseann Alexie Offerman).

The heart of the matter

Former WWE Superstar Ryback spoke about Bray Wyatt’s ongoing personal issues and asserted that although he isn’t sure what’s exactly going on in Wyatt’s private life, he can relate to the fact that it’s indeed difficult to maintain a wife and family in the pro-wrestling business.

Additionally, Ryback stated that it’s dangerously simple to get trapped into the cyclone of the wrestling business, and pointed out that as the reason why most performers today are dating their co-workers in the pro-wrestling industry.

Furthermore, Ryback alluded to the fact that he empathises with Bray Wyatt, and that he feels sorry for the latter as information about his private life shouldn’t have been made public in the first place.

What’s next?

Bray Wyatt currently performs on WWE’s Raw brand and is involved in a feud with Seth Rollins.

Both Wyatt and JoJo have remained relatively mum about the entire fiasco.

Author’s take

Let’s address the elephant in the room, shall we? What Bray Wyatt does in his personal life, is his business, and his business only.

We, as fans, are interested in what he delivers on the professional front, so to speak, and I’m going to have to agree with Ryback here and simply wish all parties involved in the controversy- Samantha, JoJo and Wyatt- the best of luck from this point moving forward.

