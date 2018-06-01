WWE News: Ryback on WWE's $1 billion deal, "All In", and CM Punk possibly appearing at All In

Ryback thinks CM Punk will be at All In...but there's a catch...

Ryback has an interesting take on CM Punk possibly appearing at All In

What’s the story?

On an edition of his podcast Conversation With The Big Guy, Ryback opened up on a myriad of topics.

Ryback spoke about WWE’s SmackDown Live show moving to FOX in late-2019. Besides, Ryback expounded upon “All In” and CM Punk possibly appearing at the indie event.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE recently signed a new 5-year deal with the FOX network, worth $1 billion ($205 million annually)—with the deal going in effect in October of 2019.

On the other hand, former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are presently busy promoting their “All In” event which is set to take place at a 10,000-seat arena this September 1st.

The heart of the matter

Ryback had words of high praise for WWE, in light of the promotion’s aforementioned deal with FOX—asserting that said deal is going to greatly benefit WWE, since the WWE will be advertised alongside other major sports organizations such as the NFL and MLB.

Ryback added that WWE is set to receive a huge sum of money, in addition to all the exposure it’ll receive on the FOX network. Ryback continued that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ “All In” show is likely to be a huge success, and will break down the doors for more such events to take place in the future.

Furthermore, addressing certain sections of fans who’ve been questioning the legitimacy of Cody’s claims that the All In tickets were sold out in 30 minutes, Ryback elucidated that they’re simply haters. Ryback noted that Cody and The Young Bucks have indeed proved that performers can achieve success and recognition outside WWE as well.

In reference to CM Punk being scheduled to appear at a fan meet-and-greet during All In weekend, and possibly appearing at All In, Ryback stated—

"I wouldn't be surprised at all if he is a part of it. I don't think he is going to be involved in a match, but I think if the fight goes well then I definitely think he makes an appearance. If the fight doesn't go well, I don't know."

"Doing the signing is one thing, but again, it is professional wrestling. I am sure he would be welcomed back. That would be one way to have people talk about the show with him doing an appearance."

What’s next?

Ryback presently performs on the independent professional wrestling circuit.

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are set to organize as well as perform at the All In event that takes place at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois on September 1st.

