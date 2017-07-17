WWE News: Ryback responds to Dana Warrior denying Wrestlemania XXX match Rumors

Ryback is known not to mince his words.

The Big Guy

What’s the story?

Ryback is known to not mince his words and neither is he known for backing away from anything. Following Dana Warrior’s denial of a Ryback versus Ultimate Warrior match at Wrestlemania XXX, a fan told her to listen to the latest episode of Ryback’s podcast entitled ‘Conversations with the Big Guy’, in which he speaks about an early version of the match card had him facing Ultimate Warrior.

@DanaWarriorWWE Check out @Ryback22's podcast "Conversation With The Big Guy" episode 46, before you believe the clickbait dirtsheet reports — The Big Gal (@KYBACK) July 14, 2017

Ryback posted the following on Twitter pointing out the exact mark where he starts speaking about it.

2:06:39 mark to be exact. Hope all is well Dana https://t.co/3xc8ejm0Pm — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) July 14, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

From 2010 to 2016, Ryback was an integral part of WWE. In fact, he had been part of several WWE Championship matches and was even a former Intercontinental Champion.

During Wrestlemania XXX, he was competing with his partner Curtis Axel as RybAxel on the pre-show for the Tag Team Championships. However, on the grand stage, they were defeated by The Usos in a Fatal Four Way match.

If Ryback’s claims are to be believed, the WWE apparently had bigger plans for him.

The heart of the matter

Previously, Ryback had stated that he was slated to face ‘The Ultimate Warrior’ at Wrestlemania XXX. He had said, “Mark Carrano (senior director of talent relations) actually had shown me the WrestleMania card early. They kind of have an idea of what they want to do, obviously, ahead of time, and they had on it Ryback versus Ultimate Warrior. And I just said, ‘cool’.”

Dana Warrior, wife of the The Ultimate Warrior, rubbished those claims as she took to Twitter. This is what she posted:

Not true. It always saddens me when people tell untruths on a man's grave to promote their lives. Do your OWN work. Dana https://t.co/B4gFSmKljq — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) July 14, 2017

Dana did reply to Ryback’s tweet which specified the mark.

I'm well, Ryan. Cultivating a legacy not living in fantasy xoDana https://t.co/73XfwmbKFy — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) July 14, 2017

What’s next?

It is very unlikely that Ryback will make any appearances on WWE in the near future. However, we can assure you that he will spill some more beans on his podcast.

Author’s take

Keeping aside Ryback and Dana’s war of tweets, it is probably a good thing that the rumored match never actually took place. The Ultimate Warrior was not in his best shape at that time and in fact, passed away a few days after the WrestleMania.