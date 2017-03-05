WWE News: Ryback talks about offers from TNA, his steroid use, and his favorite pro-wrestlers

The Big Guy opens up about his steroid use on the Ross Report.

05 Mar 2017

Ryback told Jim Ross that he would love to work with Kenny Omega

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Ryback appeared in conversation with Jim Ross on the latest episode of the Ross Report. On the podcast, Ryback addressed his status with Impact Wrestling. ‘The Big Guy’ also spoke about his steroid use and his favourite pro-wrestlers in the independent circuit.

In case you didn’t know...

Ryback left the WWE in August last year and has been vocal about the unfair treatment meted out to him in the WWE. He has often gone on record to speak about the unequal wages and the power and clout of some Superstars backstage and their involvement in the creative process.

The heart of the matter

Ryback said that growing up he was the kind of kid who would never touch steroids or any human growth hormones. However, he revealed that while working in Gold’s Gym, he met many professional bodybuilders who normalised steroid use in his impressionable mind.

Ryback also spoke about offers from Impact Wrestling. He revealed that Impact Wrestling had made him a great offer, but he was not looking to join yet.

“Obviously with TNA, or Impact Wrestling, and they made a great offer a while back, and it's just that I have no interest in going anywhere right now with everything that I've got going on. New Japan, I know a few guys over there. They expressed that there was a lot of interest, but I don't know who is in charge of making decisions.”

The Big Guy stated that he would love to work with Kenny Omega. Ryback said Mike Orlando, Moose, and Kenny Omega were some of his favourite independent pro wrestlers.

What’s next?

Since his departure from the WWE, Ryback has been working matches in several independent promotions. He made an appearance for the Northeast Wrestling WrestleFest XXI event in Waterbury, CT, and will be a prominent part of the independent circuit in the near future.

Sportskeeda's take

The WWE Wellness policy is in place to prevent steroid use among WWE talent. Ryback agreed that the policy benefitted him greatly and drove him away from regular steroid use. As far as Impact Wrestling is concerned, it may be a while before we see the ‘Human Wrecking Ball’ in the Anthem run promotion.

