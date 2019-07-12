WWE News: Sami Zayn asks for assistance from The Rock

The Rock during his last WWE run

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is looking to launch a mobile clinic in Syria, and took to Twitter to ask for help regarding the same from none other than WWE legend The Rock.

Zayn asked The Rock whether he could get a shoutout of some kind from The Great One, who possesses a huge fan following on all of his social media handles.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past few weeks, Sami Zayn has been active on social media, trying to promote his cause that would help launch a mobile clinic in Syria, a country that's been going through an incredibly tough time for a long while now.

Zayn took to Twitter recently and posted a message to make people aware of the suffering of innocent beings in the country. He stated that although it won't show on fans' timelines and won't be covered on front-page news, it can't be ignored forever. Sami further asked for assistance so that he could launch a mobile clinic to provide medical care for innocent civilians.

The heart of the matter

@TheRock Any chance your fellow @WWE brother can get a signal boost on this?

Looking to launch a mobile clinic in Syria, just trying to get a little help with helping. https://t.co/E1a9uywWSr — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 11, 2019

Soon after, Sami posted a video message for his fans, explaining that he wants to launch a mobile clinic in the country, and every bit of financial help would be appreciated. The heartfelt message was incredibly well received by Twitterati and Zayn is being hailed for speaking up on this human rights issue.

Later, Sami retweeted the message, and tagged WWE veteran The Rock in it. He asked The Great One whether he could give him "a signal boost" for the cause.

What's next?

The rock has retweeted Sami Zayn's message. Hopefully, it will help Zayn get his message across in front of a bigger audience and eventually result in a mobile clinic being launched. We will keep you updated on the same as the story develops further.