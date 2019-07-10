WWE News: Sami Zayn deletes Tweet teasing an interesting feud heading into SummerSlam

Sami Zayn was hoping to face Finn Balor at SummerSlam

Sami Zayn has not been seen on WWE TV for more than two weeks, but the former NXT Champion seems as though he's still coming up with plans for his WWE future from the sidelines.

Last time Sami Zayn appeared on WWE TV, Kevin Owens was still a heel and the two men participated in a six-man tag team match on June 25th episode of SmackDown Live. Zayn has since been on the sidelines and recent reports suggested that he isn't injured, it's just a case of WWE having nothing for Zayn at the moment.

Zayn is expected to return to TV after Extreme Rules since WWE obviously had nothing for him heading into the most extreme event of the year, but hopefully, the company can insert him into a feud heading into SummerSlam next month.

WWE's creative team may not have anything for Sami Zayn at the moment, but it appears that the former NXT Champion could be trying to help speed up the process by pitching some of his own ideas.

Zayn recently responded to a fan on Twitter by teasing a match against Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor at SummerSlam, but the Tweet was later deleted.

It is unknown as to whether or not Zayn was told to take the Tweet down by WWE officials because Finn Balor is currently locked in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura surrounding the Intercontinental Championship or if he decided to remove the Tweet himself, which means that Zayn could be in trouble backstage.

Do you think Zayn vs Balor would be a match worthy of The Biggest Party of the Summer? Have your say in the comments section below...