WWE News: Sami Zayn hints that controversial "AEW" comment was unscripted

30 Oct 2019

Sami Zayn shockingly mentioned AEW on Raw back in May

Sami Zayn is currently seen as Shinsuke Nakamura's mouthpiece since he and the Intercontinental Champion joined forces a few months ago. Zayn is a former NXT Champion in his own right but has shockingly been on a losing streak over the past few months, and this past Friday night he made an excuse not to wrestle and was replaced by Cesaro.

It's obvious that there is more to the story surrounding Zayn, such as an injury or a punishment. Whatever the reason may be, Zayn has now tried to set the record straight by giving an interesting hint about his "AEW" comment back in May.

Zayn was in the hot seat on an episode of Raw where he was asked about a number of things from the WWE Universe, but no one mentioned the hottest topic that time, which was AEW. This led to Zayn getting irate and stating, "You could have asked me anything, you could have asked me about AEW," which then made the segment one of the most viewed online.

Zayn has been on a losing streak since then and has now been relegated to working as a glorified manager. Could this be because of the mention and the fact that it was unscripted?

Zayn recently spoke to Catch-Newz where he all but revealed that the segment was unscripted, while also expressing his belief that the response was blown out of proportion.

"No no. It really was not a big story besides what was on the internet. Basically, the goal of the segment was a small new segment that we were trying for people. An unscripted thing. I knew that if we say 'AEW' like that, people would talk about it.

"That's exactly what happened. As you see, nothing really happened after I said that. It was done once, and nothing happened...It was a small segment of a time, it was the goal, to have people talking about it," he said.

Do you think WWE reacted harshly to Zayn's comment? Have your say in the comments section below.