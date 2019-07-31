WWE News: Sami Zayn issues a SummerSlam challenge to former NXT Champion

Sami Zayn

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, Sami Zayn made a surprise appearance on the show and challenged former NXT Champion Aleister Black to a singles match at SummerSlam.

Prior to the recently concluded Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Aleister Black pleaded the Superstars of the WWE roster to pick a fight with him and on the 10th July episode of SmackDown Live, former United States Champion Cesaro answered The Dutch Destroyer open challenge via a split-screen interview.

After defeating Cesaro in two back-to-back matches, Black is now on the hunt for a new challenger and on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, the former NXT Champion made it pretty clear that he is looking for someone to once again pick a fight with him.

Shortly afterward, in a backstage segment, RAW Superstar Sami Zayn stated in an interview that Aleister Black is apparently in a lot of pain and billed him as a man who needs help. In addition, Zayn also noted that Black also has a lot of hype around him and claimed that the former NXT Champion will not be able to live up to any of it.

Furthermore, Zayn claimed that Black is a man who isn't in need of a fight but is someone who needs to be beaten and needs to be exposed. And, Zayn lastly added that he would happily "end the hype" surrounding Aleister Black and would love to do so at SummerSlam, as he challenged 'The Dutch Destroyer' to a match at the Biggest Party Of the Summer.

As of right now, we are yet to hear from Aleister Black in regards of the challenge made by Sami Zayn, however, it is pretty much a given that the former NXT Champions will eventually collide at SummerSlam on the 12th of August at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.