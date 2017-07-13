WWE News: Sami Zayn launches humanitarian project for Syria

Zayn is of Syrian descent and has established this project to help the war-torn nation.

by Nishant Jayaram News 13 Jul 2017, 12:54 IST

Sami Zayn

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has launched a campaign to help set up a mobile clinic in Syria called #SamiForSyria.

Today is a special day. Happy to launch #SamiForSyria!



Let's set up a mobile clinic in Syria!



Info/to donate:https://t.co/ZTUykt1Mrk pic.twitter.com/qzhly7E418 — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) July 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Rami Sebei, known by the ring name Sami Zayn, is a Canadian wrestler of Syrian origin. Zayn’s parents were born in Syria before they moved to Canada in the 1970s, where he was born.

Zayn was part of various indie promotions in the USA since making his wrestling debut in 2002 and was signed by WWE’s developmental promotion, NXT, in 2013. “The Underdog from the Underground” won one NXT Championship before getting the call-up to the main roster in 2016.

The heart of the matter

Zayn took to Twitter to announce his new charitable project with Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), a non-profit medical relief organisation. The WWE Superstar said that this is a cause close to his heart and that he wanted to do something for the people of Syria for a long time.

The fundraising campaign titled #SamiForSyria is to raise funds to set up a mobile clinic in the Arab country. Syria is facing a humanitarian crisis where homes and hospitals have been destroyed due to the ongoing civil war.

In his video, Zayn said that to run the campaign for the first six months, they would need $48000 to kickstart the project. Zayn concluded by saying that with the support of the thousands of WWE fans they can not only reach the goal but exceed it.

You can donate to #SamiForSyria right here: http://bit.ly/2udKlDT

Thank you all for the birthday love! The greatest gift you could give me is donating to this cause:https://t.co/ZTUykt1Mrk#SamiForSyria — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) July 13, 2017

One of the biggest donors to #SamiForSyria has been Kevin Owens and his wife Karina, who donated $5000 to the campaign. Fergal Devitt, aka Finn Balor, is another WWE Superstar to have donated to Zayn’s humanitarian project.

Almost $8,000 of the $48,000 goal raised for #SamiForSyria so far and $5,000 of that came in one donation from 'Kevin & Karina Steen'. pic.twitter.com/ncXPPPD4ZO — Finn (@ThoughtsOn_WWE) July 12, 2017

Reactions

.@iLikeSamiZayn is doing something special here. Take a moment & watch this video about how u can help the people of Syria #SamiForSyria https://t.co/cDIQMlpsW0 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 13, 2017

You are amazing! I donated as much as I could this month, I'll donate again on payday. Such a worthy cause I support #SamiForSyria — Becca⊗ (@Becca_P1) July 12, 2017

Author’s take

This is a heartwarming and incredible gesture from Zayn and we hope that he and the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) can reach their goal and help those who need support in these hard times.

We’re sending our love and wishes to Sami Zayn and his team, and wishing them the best!