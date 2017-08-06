WWE News: Sami Zayn on which NXT Superstar he wants to be called up to the main roster

Sami Zayn wants his fellow Canadian to come up to the main roster soon.

by Rohit Nath News 06 Aug 2017, 18:29 IST

Sami Zayn has been a member of the SmackDown Live roster since April

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Main Event Radio, Sami Zayn revealed that current NXT Champion Bobby Roode is the next superstar he would like to see called up to the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn and Bobby Roode didn't cross paths in NXT. Zayn's final night with NXT was at NXT Takeover: Dallas last year, which was also Bobby Roode's first appearance on NXT television (although he was seated in the crowd). Roode didn't make his televised debut until months later. Even before WWE, their paths had never crossed.

Sami Zayn has been on the main roster since March 2016, and he now performs on the SmackDown Live brand. Bobby Roode, on the other hand, has been NXT Champion since January when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn said that he would like to see his fellow Canadian Bobby Roode on the main roster next:

I think Bobby Roode has been doing really well so I wouldn’t be surprised to see another Canadian coming up with us pretty soon.

Bobby Roode is set to take on Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship in the main event of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. From the look of things, Roode's NXT title run seems to be coming to an end. There has been a tease that Roderick Strong might be added to the match as well, as he has been feuding with Bobby Roode even after an unsuccessful attempt at the NXT Championship.

If Roode loses the NXT Championship, logic states that he will have his rematch at the next Takeover, which will be in Houston at Survivor Series weekend.

His main roster call-up may happen in early 2018 in that case unless they do what they did with Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura, where the two flip-flopped the titles for a few months, and both competitors became the only two-time NXT champions as a result.

What's next?

Bobby Roode has a huge match ahead of him at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and Sami Zayn is still feuding with Mike Kanellis despite beating him at Battleground. The two might have a match at SummerSlam.

However, if Zayn and Kanellis do end up having another match at SummerSlam, it's almost guaranteed to be a match in the kickoff show, which would mean that it would be the second year in a row that Sami Zayn is on the SummerSlam kickoff show, which is quite frankly a shame.

Author's Take

There's no question about the fact that Bobby Roode is ready for the main roster. Brooklyn would be the best time to take the title off him and fast track him to the main roster.

Roode is already 40 years old, so he probably doesn't have many years left. He can go in the ring, he can talk, he carries himself like a star and has a strong character, which is all the elements for a top star on the main roster. SmackDown Live could definitely use Roode as a top heel. Just imagine his GLORIOUS main roster debut!

