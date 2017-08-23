WWE News: Sami Zayn opens up about the current state of his character

The Underdog From The Underground talks about the current state of his character in the WWE.

Sami Zayn has had great matches, but not a great push on the main roster

What's the story?

On a recent interview with regular Kickoff Show panellist Sam Roberts on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, Smackdown Live star Sami Zayn talked about several topics, and one of those subjects was the current state of his character.

In case you didn't know...

For over ten years, Zayn made his mark in the indies as masked wrestler El Generico. He appeared in such promotions as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Chikara, and Ring Of Honor.

His greatest accomplishment in the indies was winning the Ring Of Honor Television Championship in 2011. He was the third person to ever hold that title.

The heart of the matter

Zayn would explain to Sam Roberts that his character is in a state of flux as his main objectives seems to change from week to week as he finds his niche on Smackdown Live. He would further explain with this quote below (H/T Ringsidenews):

"And again, aspects of that [being an upstanding guy] were more in display, let's say, when I was doing a program with Braun Strowman, this insurmountable oppressor, so I was, like, standing up to an oppressor and standing up to tyranny. Right. And then, like a week later, I'm George Costanza, so the character is in this strange sort of position at the moment."

Zayn stated there are aspects of his character that are standing his ground and fighting the good fight, but in his George Costanza, (a comedic character from TV show Seinfeld) comment, he's referring to the goofy and over-excited character he portrays in backstage segments with upcoming tag team partners.

What's next?

Zayn is currently not in a feud on Smackdown Live, and was last seen this week when asked by Kevin Owens if he would be the special guest referee in his WWE United States Championship rematch against AJ Styles.

It is possible that they may pair Zayn and Tye Dillinger as a tag team going forward though.

Author's take

I honestly thought Zayn would get better opportunities after moving to Smackdown Live, but they just haven't happened yet. I have complete faith in the creative team of the blue brand to eventually build something for Zayn.

I believe he will be a world champion in the WWE someday, and I think the best story to tell would be a chase of the title held by Kevin Owens that culminates at WrestleMania.