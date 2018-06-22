WWE News: Sami Zayn injured both shoulders, out of action until 2019

One of WWE's best wrestlers will have to step away from the ring for the rest of 2018.

The Underdog from The Underground

What's the story?

Sami Zayn was rumored to have suffered injuries to his shoulders, but the extent of the injuries was unknown until earlier today.

WWE confirmed that Zayn tore both of his rotator cuffs and will be out of action for the remainder of 2018.

In case you didn't know

Zayn was said to have requested time off to fix some nagging injuries after his feud with Bobby Lashley concluded at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Zayn was dealing with shoulder injuries as well as a bad knee and needed to be examined to determine how bad the damage was.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with WWE, Zayn said that he had been working with the injury for some time and that he believes one of his shoulders were injured during a Montreal Live Event.

He said that he had gotten used to wrestling with his bad shoulder, but was told by the doctors in Birmingham that both of his shoulders sustained injuries.

"It turns out I have two torn rotator cuffs. The left one and the right one are both torn. I just underwent surgery on the right one, and then in about six or seven weeks, I’ll be undergoing surgery on the left one, and hopefully I can come back healthy and happy."

Zayn suffered a similar injury to his rotator cuff in the summer of 2015 when he wrestled John Cena for the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw.

Despite returning to in-ring action in early 2016, Zayn told WWE that his left shoulder "never felt the same" when he came back from his 2015 injury.

What's next?

Zayn had successful surgery on his right shoulder and will have another surgery to fix the issues in his left shoulder in a few weeks.

He is not projected to return to the WWE until WrestleMania season - which would project him ready for a return in January 2019 at the earliest.